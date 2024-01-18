Rosanne Cash Comes to Tulsa PAC in February

The performance is set for February 2, 2024.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards

Rosanne Cash Comes to Tulsa PAC in February

Rosanne Cash comes to Tulsa PAC in February. The performance is set for February 2, 2024.

Guitar in hand, Rosanne Cash weaves stories of her fascinating life, her remarkable career in Americana and country music, and the challenges that lie ahead. She honed her craft traveling with her father, Johnny and has been one of the most compelling figures in popular music for over thirty years.

A 4-time Grammy Award winning singer and songwriter, she is also an activist, philanthropist and author of Composed: A Memoir, a book described by the Chicago Tribune as “one of the best accounts of an American life you will likely ever read.” Rosanne Cash is one of music’s greatest advocates as she challenges industry leaders to preserve the rights critical for musicians and artists of all disciplines to thrive.

Tickets available at Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Oklahoma

1
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Oklahoma! Winners include University of Oklahoma, Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma and more.

2
AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS Comes to Tulsa PAC Photo
AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS Comes to Tulsa PAC

Amahl and The Night Visitors comes to Tulsa PAC this month, presented by Tulsa Youth Opera. Performances run January 6-7, 2024.

3
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Oklahoma Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Oklahoma Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Oklahoma Awards; THE SOUND OF MUSIC, A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM, Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Oklahoma Awards; THE SOUND OF MUSIC, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, Oklahoma City University & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS Comes to Tulsa PACAMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS Comes to Tulsa PAC
THE NUTCRACKER is Now Playing at Tulsa PACTHE NUTCRACKER is Now Playing at Tulsa PAC
3rd Act Theatre Company to Present A SHERLOCK CAROL By Mark Shanahan This Holiday Season3rd Act Theatre Company to Present A SHERLOCK CAROL By Mark Shanahan This Holiday Season
Lyric Theatre Of Oklahoma Names Charlie Ludden New Development DirectorLyric Theatre Of Oklahoma Names Charlie Ludden New Development Director

Videos

Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Video
Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE
The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run Video
The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
View all Videos

Oklahoma SHOWS
Wicked in Oklahoma Wicked
Civic Center Music Hall (2/21-3/10)
Les Miserables in Oklahoma Les Miserables
Civic Center Music Hall (1/16-1/21)
Ken Ludwig's Moon Over Buffalo in Oklahoma Ken Ludwig's Moon Over Buffalo
Show Highlight (5/05-6/13)
Chicago in Oklahoma Chicago
Civic Center Music Hall (4/09-4/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You