Oklahoma Shakespeare Announces Share Shakespeare Initiative

As Oklahoma Shakespeare continues to reimagine it's 2020 season it has launched Share Shakespeare, an initiative to find and share inspiration through Shakespeare for these challenging times.

"I believe there is no problem that can't be helped by a little Shakespeare", said Executive and Artistic Director, Kathryn McGill. "We are challenging our patrons, artists and friends to find inspiration in their favorite Shakespeare speech, sonnet or line and share it through social media".

"Oklahoma Shakespeare believes that theater matters and our mission is to make it matter to more people. In this lonely and uncertain time we need it now more than ever. Live theater reminds us of the beauty of art and how special humans are. It helps us understand each other and most important of all, it creates community. If we can't create community together in a safe space we thought we would create it through the technology we have."

One of the first contributors to this initiative is Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

"Mayor Holt took classes with us and was a member of our Young Company from third grade through high school", said Ms. McGill. "He also has served on our board and continues to support us as a patron. We couldn't be more grateful for this support"

The company is challenging the public to #ShareShakespeareOK by uploading a video of you (or you and your family) reading your favorite speech, sonnet, or scene by Shakespeare! If you prefer you can send it directly to them at info@okshakes.org

Tag Oklahoma Shakespeare and use the hashtags

#ShareShakespeareOK #KeepShakespeareGoing

Facebook: @OklahomaShakespeare

Instagram: @okshakespeare

Twitter: @OKShakespeare

Step 1: Select a bit of Shakespeare to Share!

Don't want to read a long speech? Give us your favorite lines!

Step 2: Record your reading! Use your phone or computer. Be sure we can hear you.

Step 3: Upload your video to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Make sure to tag

Oklahoma Shakespeare (see handles above) and use the hashtags

#ShareShakespeareOK #KeepShakespeareGoing

Step 4: Keep the Shakespeare going by challenging another lover of the arts to Share!

Pass on the challenge!

Step 5: Further support Oklahoma Shakespeare by donating to our future educational

outreach programs and outdoor events. #KeepShakespeareGoing







