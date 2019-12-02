December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Oklahoma Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Oklahoma:
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Jonathan Beck Reed - BRIGHT STAR - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 15%
Joseph Morales - HAMILTON - OKC Broadway 15%
Brad Baker - HAIR - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 10%
Zachary Wright - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 19%
Charlie Monnot - DISASTER! - Pollard Theatre 13%
Lance Overdorff - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - The State Theater 8%
Charlie Monnot - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 18%
Jonathan Beck Reed - FROST/NIXON - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 15%
Cameron Law - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 14%
Joe Burleigh - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Jewel Box 20%
Tyler Woods - THE BOOK OF WILL - Oklahoma Shakespeare 19%
Ronn Burton - PRESENCE - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival 17%
Erin Clemmons - HAMILTON - OKC Broadway 24%
Hope Chancey - HAIR - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 15%
Lexi Windsor - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 13%
Phoebe Butts - HAIRSPRAY - Sooner Theatre 23%
Cheyanne Marie - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 13%
Sarah Scott - CARRIE - Upstage Theatre 12%
Emily Pace - FROST/NIXON - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 26%
Lexi Windsor - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 15%
Maria Hurdle - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 14%
Kimberly Thomas-Cobb - LITTLE WOMEN - The Bethany Stage 12%
Iris Perry - HENRY VI, PART 1 - The Bethany Stage 9%
Renee Krapff - ALMOST, MAINE - Pollard Theatre 9%
Amy Reynolds-Reed - NEWSIES - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 35%
Hui Cha Poos - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 18%
Andy Blankenbeuler - HAMILTON - OKC Broadway 16%
MacKay Whalen Adams - HAIRSPRAY - Sooner Theatre 21%
Ellie Valdez - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Pollard Theatre 16%
Danielle Shipley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 15%
Alyssa Couturier-Herndon - HAIR - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 32%
Jeffrey Meek - TITANIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 23%
Jeffrey Meek - NEWSIES - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 15%
Ibis Maimo - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - KidsAlive! 18%
Alyssa Couturier-Herndon - THE TRAGEDY OF CARMEN - Painted Sky Opera 16%
Kristy Johnson - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Jewel Box 15%
Steven Smeltzer - HAIR - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 30%
Ashley Wells - NEWSIES - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 26%
Michael Baron - TITANIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 18%
Jennifer Teel - HAIRSPRAY - Sooner Theatre 17%
Angela Polk - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 17%
Matthew Sipress-Banks - DISASTER! - Pollard Theatre 15%
W. Jerome Stevenson - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 39%
Michael Baron - FROST/NIXON - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 31%
Michael Baron - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 20%
Audra Faust & Erica Tschida - LITTLE WOMEN - The Bethany Stage 20%
Denise Hughes - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Jewel Box 17%
Wil Rogers - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Jewel Box 15%
HAMILTON - OKC Broadway 27%
HAIR - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 24%
NEWSIES - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 22%
HAIRSPRAY - Sooner Theatre 22%
DISASTER! - Pollard Theatre 21%
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 17%
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 33%
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 27%
FROST/NIXON - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 25%
LITTLE WOMEN - The Bethany Stage 25%
ALMOST, MAINE - Pollard Theatre 17%
ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Jewel Box 17%
HAMILTON - OKC Broadway 24%
HAIR - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 22%
NEWSIES - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 17%
HAIRSPRAY - Sooner Theatre 23%
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 17%
DISASTER! - Pollard Theatre 17%
Mariann Searle - HAIR - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 31%
Jan McDaniel - NEWSIES - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 24%
Brian Hamilton - BRIGHT STAR - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 18%
Laura Himes - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 24%
Mervin Tay - HAIRSPRAY - Sooner Theatre 20%
Todd Malicoate - DISASTER! - Pollard Theatre 17%
THOSE WHO LIE BEYOND - 19th Century Hound 51%
PRESENCE - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival 35%
3/4 EMPTY - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival 13%
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 33%
FROST/NIXON - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 27%
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 19%
LITTLE WOMEN - The Bethany Stage 29%
ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Jewel Box 17%
THE LOST BOY - 3rd Act Theatre Company 13%
Ben Hall - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 20%
Kristy Benson - HAIR - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 19%
Kimberly Powers - NEWSIES - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 17%
Ben Hall - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 20%
Michael Todd - HAIRSPRAY - Sooner Theatre 19%
W. Jerome Stevenson - DISASTER! - Pollard Theatre 17%
Charlie Monnot - GHOST - Pollard Theatre 24%
Easton Edwards - HAIR - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 20%
W. Jerome Stevenson - NEWSIES - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 14%
W. Jerome Stevenson - GHOST - Pollard Theatre 14%
Seth Paden - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 11%
Mark Ledbetter - HAIRSPRAY - Sooner Theatre 9%
David Fletcher-Hall - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 37%
Jonathan Beck Reed - FROST/NIXON - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 37%
Ronn Burton - FROST/NIXON - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 15%
Taylor Reich - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Jewel Box 17%
Lance Overdorff - TONY AND TINA'S WEDDING - Stage Door Theater 16%
Matthew Percival - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Jewel Box 14%
Phoebe Butts - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 21%
Barbara Fox DeMaio - TITANIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 19%
Lexi Windsor - BRIGHT STAR - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 14%
Danielle Flesher Webb - HAIRSPRAY - Sooner Theatre 16%
De'Vin Lewis - DISASTER! - Pollard Theatre 12%
Chanda Graham - HAIRSPRAY - Sooner Theatre 8%
Emily Pace - FROST NIXON - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 40%
Allie Alexander - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 24%
Lindsey Rollins - TWELFTH NIGHT - Oklahoma Shakespeare 16%
Emma Castor - LITTLE WOMEN - The Bethany Stage 24%
Julia Seely - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Jewel Box 23%
Megan Rich - THE LOST BOY - 3rd Act Theatre Company 18%
Carson Decker - HAIR - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 22%
Adam Chamberlin - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 19%
Helena Kuukka - TITANIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 13%
W. Jerome Stevenson - DISASTER! - Pollard Theatre 25%
Jimmy Helm & Andrew Himes - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 18%
Anthony Risi (lighting) and Brent Bullard (sound) - HAIRSPRAY - Sooner Theatre 17%
