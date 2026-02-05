Woody Guthrie Center to Launch 'A Dozen Loops' Exhibition Highlighting Social Justice Through Song

🎭 NEW! Oklahoma Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Oklahoma & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Woody Guthrie Center will debut A Dozen Loops: The Radical Voice of Woody Guthrie, a new exhibition that aims to highlight Guthrie’s fight for justice through 12 of his songs, which confronted some of the most pressing social issues of his time.

The exhibit title is taken from a quote by Woody Guthrie, in which he talks about why he writes the songs that he does, "I am out to sing songs that will prove to you that this is your world and that if it has hit you pretty hard and knocked you for a dozen loops, no matter what color, what size you are, how you are built, I am out to sing the songs that make you take pride in yourself and in your work.”

The exhibit examines Woody Guthrie’s engagement with topics such as racism, labor unions, environmental rights, U.S. politics, voting rights, anti-fascism and immigration. Each “loop” focuses on one song Guthrie wrote about a specific topic, combining archival materials, audio, text and video interactives to show how he transformed folk music into a call for awareness and resistance. The exhibit offers an in-depth look at how the songwriter used his platform to challenge inequality and advocate for the dignity of everyday people.

A Dozen Loops reflects the evolution of Guthrie’s voice and art, emphasizing his belief in learning, adapting and speaking out against injustices. The exhibition concludes with a call to action, inviting visitors to consider how Guthrie’s message resonates and how they can contribute to a more equitable future.

“Woody Guthrie spoke boldly because he knew that silence only protects the status quo,” said Cady Shaw, senior director of the Woody Guthrie Center. “What we’re seeing today is a renewed hunger for that honesty. People are seeking out Woody’s voice because it reminds us that change begins when we confront uncomfortable truths within ourselves. His songs, which go back 70 years or more, can help us understand how to meet the challenges of our own time.”

A Dozen Loops: The Radical Voice of Woody Guthrie is set to open with a special Woody Guthrie Center members event on April 16, 2026, and open to the public on April 17, 2026. There will be special programming and events supporting the exhibit during its run, including educational workshops on Sept. 12, Feb. 20, May 1 and more which will be announced later.

Photo courtesy of Stephen Deutch Photograph Collection, Chicago History Museum. Copyright: © Chicago Historical Society, published on or before 2019, all rights reserved