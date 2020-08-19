CST LiveOnline! Presents FIBBER MCGEE AND MOLLY

The theater will present the fourth edition of “CST LiveOnline!” by airing an Old Time Radio comedy.

While Carpenter Square Theatre had to cancel the remainder of its 36th Season, and does not plan to reopen until Thanksgiving weekend for Season 37, it is still working to entertain and enrich the community.

The theater will present the fourth edition of "CST LiveOnline!" by airing an Old Time Radio comedy at 7 p.m. August 21-22. Since the United States is currently conducting a census, the theater chose a radio show titled "The Census Enumerator" from a "Fibber McGee and Molly" show that was originally broadcast during the census of 1950.

Director Rhonda Clark has assembled a cast of well-known metro area actors. The cast stars Mike Waugh and Lilli Bassett as Fibber and Molly with the support of C.W. Bardsher, Terry Veal, Lana Henson, and Barry Thurman who will play multiple roles.



Carpenter Square broadcasts their radio shows with video live from the studio of RK-1 Productions near Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City, and they can be viewed on the Carpenter Square Theatre YouTube channel. Viewing is free, but the theater appreciates donations, as well as donations for RK-1 Studios who are providing their services for free.

"Fibber McGee and Molly" was a radio comedy series that ran from 1930-1959. It was one of the most popular and enduring radio series of its time and ran on NBC radio for most of those years. Later, the characters were featured in several films. The title characters were created by Jim and Marian Jordan, a real-life husband and wife team that had met in their hometown of Peoria, Illinois, and began working in radio in the 1920s. "Fibber McGee and Molly" followed the adventures of a working-class couple, a habitual storyteller and his sometimes terse but always loving wife Molly, who live in the mythical community of Wistful Vista. The show included several recurring characters - townspeople of Wistful Vista - and some are included in "The Census Enumerator," such as Mr. Old Timer, Doc, and Wilcox. Carpenter Square is excited to produce an episode of the beloved radio series that was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 1989.

"CST LiveOnline!" will continue to air monthly while the theater itself is closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch for it on the third weekend of the month through the fall. To tune in, visit the theater's website at carpentersquare.com. On the home page, look for the purple box on the right and click on the link "Fibber McGee and Molly." This will take viewers directly to Carpenter Square Theatre's YouTube channel. Also, folks may visit YouTube, search for Carpenter Square Theatre and subscribe to the theater's channel, which is free. Past radio shows and other CST videos are posted there for the public's enjoyment.. If someone must miss the live-stream performances, an archive video is always posted on the YouTube channel after the live event, so the public can tune in at their convenience.

Shows View More Oklahoma Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You