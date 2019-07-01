YOU HOLD A POLE EVERYDAY to Be Revived Under St. Mark's

Jul. 1, 2019  

A featured event of Playful Substance's Woman's Work Festival at Under St Marks Theatre, 94 St Marks Pl, New York City, is Laura Sisskin Fernandez' award-winning one-woman show: You Hold a Pole Everyday (Planet Award: Outstanding Performance in a Solo Show, Laura Sisskin Fernandez).

Directed by Laura Murphy, "...Pole..." takes us inside a pole dancing studio, where after a traumatizing experience, a barista cautiously seeks connection with her own physical power but reluctantly finds herself learning the moves alongside her Spanish Mother and Grandmother.

Uproarious and highly moving, celebrated performance artist, Ms. Sisskin Fernandez reprises her role and the show for this solo festival featuring new works by female identifying artists. The limited four-performance run is July 10 @ 9:00 pm; July 11 @ 7:00 pm; July 12 @ 8:30 pm; July 14 @ 7:30 pm. Ms. Sisskin Fernandez is also a recording artist, under the name Oh, Elis.

Her music can be found on SoundCloud, Spotify, and iTunes, including Butterflies, a song featured in the show.



