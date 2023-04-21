WAITING IN THE WINGS The Musical Makes Stage Debut Next Week

Waiting In The Wings: The Musical was an multi-award winning film that played in festivals throughout the world, including in Africa, Canada, Australia, and Germany. The film included many film icons, including Shirley Jones, Lee Meriwether, Sally Struthers, and Christopher Atkins. With the success of the initial film, a sequel was created bringing notable stage actors to the big screen including Chita Rivera, Seth Rudetsky, Carole Cook and Nick Adams. In 2022, the stage adaptation had its world premiere at the Rose Center Theater in Westminster, California under the direction of Tim Nelson.

Waiting In The Wings: The Musical follows two entertainers destined for the big time who are mismatched in a casting office from two very different online contests. Tony, a stripper from New York, is accidentally cast in an Off-Broadway musical and needs to trade in his tear-away trunks for tap shoes and tights; and Anthony, a naive musical theatre enthusiast from Montana, needs to decide if he can strip all the way down just to stay in town. Hilarity ensues as they realize that to "make it"; they're going to have to learn some new tricks. There is male rear nudity in this production.

The Original Off-Broadway cast will be led by Jeffrey A Johns as ANTHONY, Matthew Kleckner as TONY, Zoe Schneider-Smith as RITA, and Coleman Cummings as LEE. The rest of the cast is rounded out with Katelyn Lauria as DELORES, Jonathan Chisolm as KELSEY, Ryan Borgo as PETER, Devin Lee Pfeiffer as TREVOR, Juliet Fischer as TONY'S MOM, Alessandra Antonelli as GINA, Patrick Ball as BOB, Max Konnor as MICHAEL, Nathan Hoty as BEAU, Dante Giannetta as a SWING, Patrick MacLennan as SWING, Gabbe Meloccaro as CANDI/SWING, and Mikey Israel as SUB.

The creative team includes Jay Falzone (director), Jennifer Kornswiet (choreographer), Jason Belanger (Musical Director), Cliff Price (Scenic Design), Casey Duke (Lighting Designer), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), Joe Brunch (Assistant Costume Designer), Alexis Hinman (Stage Manager), Adam Koob (Assistant Stage Manager), Megan Warshovsky (Assistant Production Manager), and Kevin Kearins (Production Manager/Producer).

The show is written by Jeffrey A Johns and Arie Gonzalez with Music & Lyrics by Danny Abosch, Andrew Abrams, Anthony Asaro, Ken Clifton, Bobby Cronin, Jay Falzone, Mark-Eugene Garcia, Arie Gonzalez, Rob Hartmann, Caleb Hoyer, Trent Jeffords, Paul Louis, Anne Markt, Nick Santa Maria, Robert Shapiro, and Ruth Wallis . Orchestrations by Jeff Batdorf.