Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WAITING IN THE WINGS The Musical Makes Stage Debut Next Week

Performances run April 30 – June 4, 2023  

Apr. 21, 2023  
WAITING IN THE WINGS The Musical Makes Stage Debut Next Week

Waiting In The Wings: The Musical was an multi-award winning film that played in festivals throughout the world, including in Africa, Canada, Australia, and Germany. The film included many film icons, including Shirley Jones, Lee Meriwether, Sally Struthers, and Christopher Atkins. With the success of the initial film, a sequel was created bringing notable stage actors to the big screen including Chita Rivera, Seth Rudetsky, Carole Cook and Nick Adams. In 2022, the stage adaptation had its world premiere at the Rose Center Theater in Westminster, California under the direction of Tim Nelson.

Waiting In The Wings: The Musical follows two entertainers destined for the big time who are mismatched in a casting office from two very different online contests. Tony, a stripper from New York, is accidentally cast in an Off-Broadway musical and needs to trade in his tear-away trunks for tap shoes and tights; and Anthony, a naive musical theatre enthusiast from Montana, needs to decide if he can strip all the way down just to stay in town. Hilarity ensues as they realize that to "make it"; they're going to have to learn some new tricks. There is male rear nudity in this production.

The Original Off-Broadway cast will be led by Jeffrey A Johns as ANTHONY, Matthew Kleckner as TONY, Zoe Schneider-Smith as RITA, and Coleman Cummings as LEE. The rest of the cast is rounded out with Katelyn Lauria as DELORES, Jonathan Chisolm as KELSEY, Ryan Borgo as PETER, Devin Lee Pfeiffer as TREVOR, Juliet Fischer as TONY'S MOM, Alessandra Antonelli as GINA, Patrick Ball as BOB, Max Konnor as MICHAEL, Nathan Hoty as BEAU, Dante Giannetta as a SWING, Patrick MacLennan as SWING, Gabbe Meloccaro as CANDI/SWING, and Mikey Israel as SUB.

The creative team includes Jay Falzone (director), Jennifer Kornswiet (choreographer), Jason Belanger (Musical Director), Cliff Price (Scenic Design), Casey Duke (Lighting Designer), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), Joe Brunch (Assistant Costume Designer), Alexis Hinman (Stage Manager), Adam Koob (Assistant Stage Manager), Megan Warshovsky (Assistant Production Manager), and Kevin Kearins (Production Manager/Producer).

The show is written by Jeffrey A Johns and Arie Gonzalez with Music & Lyrics by Danny Abosch, Andrew Abrams, Anthony Asaro, Ken Clifton, Bobby Cronin, Jay Falzone, Mark-Eugene Garcia, Arie Gonzalez, Rob Hartmann, Caleb Hoyer, Trent Jeffords, Paul Louis, Anne Markt, Nick Santa Maria, Robert Shapiro, and Ruth Wallis . Orchestrations by Jeff Batdorf.




MOLLYS POLY Will Premiere At NYTF Photo
MOLLY'S POLY Will Premiere At NYTF
'Molly's Poly' is a modern relationship farce making its premiere at the New York Theater Festival this May. It is Written and Directed by Nate Raven (award winning writer of The Cooping Theory: 1969 - Off Broadway, Perfect - Film, My Yours His - Film, Azalea - Film).
Joyce Miller Wins Best Satire For THE HANDMAIDS DIANETICS EPISODE ONE at United Photo
Joyce Miller Wins 'Best Satire' For THE HANDMAID'S DIANETICS EPISODE ONE at United Solo Festival
The Handmaid's Dianetics Episode One took place Off-Broadway at the United Solo Festival in Theater Row's Studio Theater directed by Janet Bentley, including original musical scores by long time collaborator Mike Handelman and Andy Cohen.
Random Access Music (RAM) to Present the 2023 Queens New Music Festival in May Photo
Random Access Music (RAM) to Present the 2023 Queens New Music Festival in May
Random Access Music (RAM) will present the 2023 Queens New Music Festival.  The 2023 festival, under the Artistic Direction of Thomas Piercy, will present concerts from May 4th to May 7th at the Secret Theatre in Woodside, Queens.
Face To Face Films to Hold First In-Person Fundraiser For 2023-2024 Season Photo
Face To Face Films to Hold First In-Person Fundraiser For 2023-2024 Season
The ensemble and resident members of Face to Face Films will come together for a one night only event on May 19th at 7 PM at Studio 353 in Manhattan to fundraise for their upcoming 2023-2024 season with a night of music and performances.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Dialogue With Three Chords And BrooklynONE Productions Stage Comic Book Themed Plays At Industry CityPhotos: Dialogue With Three Chords And BrooklynONE Productions Stage Comic Book Themed Plays At Industry City
April 24, 2023

Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) and BrooklynONE Productions (bkONE) staged readings of 'The Last Days of the Brave and the Bold,' and 'A People's History of Superheroism' at Fort Hamilton Distillery in Industry City, last Saturday which followed the FREE Brooklyn Comics showcase at St. Marks Comics, also at Industry City. 
Blue Hill Troupe Closes Its 99th Season With THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE, April 26-30Blue Hill Troupe Closes Its 99th Season With THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE, April 26-30
April 24, 2023

The Blue Hill Troupe, New York City's only philanthropic musical theater group, will close its 99th season with Gilbert & Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance; or, The Slave of Duty-the duo's third full-length operetta and the only one to have had its world premiere (in 1879) in New York. Blue Hill Troupe's performances of this iconic work will take place at El Teatro of El Museo del Barrio.
AS YOU WISH IT, A Shakespearean Version Of THE PRINCESS BRIDE, to Make NYC DebutAS YOU WISH IT, A Shakespearean Version Of THE PRINCESS BRIDE, to Make NYC Debut
April 24, 2023

As You Wish It or The Bride Princess or What You Will will make its NYC debut at the Kraine Theatre in a one night workshop performance at the Kraine Theatre.
MOLLY'S POLY Will Premiere At NYTFMOLLY'S POLY Will Premiere At NYTF
April 23, 2023

'Molly's Poly' is a modern relationship farce making its premiere at the New York Theater Festival this May. It is Written and Directed by Nate Raven (award winning writer of The Cooping Theory: 1969 - Off Broadway, Perfect - Film, My Yours His - Film, Azalea - Film).
Joyce Miller Wins 'Best Satire' For THE HANDMAID'S DIANETICS EPISODE ONE at United Solo FestivalJoyce Miller Wins 'Best Satire' For THE HANDMAID'S DIANETICS EPISODE ONE at United Solo Festival
April 23, 2023

The Handmaid's Dianetics Episode One took place Off-Broadway at the United Solo Festival in Theater Row's Studio Theater directed by Janet Bentley, including original musical scores by long time collaborator Mike Handelman and Andy Cohen.
share