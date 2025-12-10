HARDLOVE Offers 2-4-1 Date Night Tickets

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The dark comedy "HardLove" is offering 2-4-1 tickets for the penultimate performance on Thursday, December 11 at 9:00 PM at Soho Playhouse. Ticket buyers can use code DATENIGHT at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35583/production/1238285.

In "HardLove," a volatile late-night encounter fueled by booze and magnetic attraction forces two strangers to confront their fears, desires, and the fragile lines between connection and destruction.

Through elegant, stylized choreography, "HardLove" introduces audiences to ChiChi (Miray Beşli), a raw, free spirit with a wild, fierce heart and Theodore (Chandler Stephenson), the epitome of a well-mannered, intellectual who values order and structure.

After stumbling into Teddy's apartment blackout drunk, their initial fumbling attempts at a hookup quickly dissolve, exposing vastly different expectations of intimacy and connection. Can two people navigate different wavelengths to find common ground, or will their wild clash lead to emotional wreckage?

The American/Turkish production is adapted by Esin İleri and Miray Beşli from the original Turkish play by Anıl Can Beydilli, and directed by Jee Duman.