A VERY STUPPETS HOLIDAY Comes to Asylum NYC

This holiday season, The Stuppets are taking the New York stage. A VERY STUPPETS HOLIDAY, the first-ever full-length live show from the viral puppet troupe founded by Dev Orr, Jacob Ben-Shmuel, Karl Amundson, with PJ Adzima, who have more than 20 million views online, arrives courtesy of STAGE TIME, the downtown powerhouse where New York's wildest talent comes to play. The event is December 18, 2025 at 10:00 pm at the Asylum NYC.

What do a bunch of recently laid-off PBS puppets do for the holidays? Get drunk and summon Santa, obviously.

Thrown out of public television and unceremoniously booted off that one famous Street, The Stuppets have found themselves loose in New York City with nothing but time, and a questionable amount of controlled substances. In a riotous blend of Avenue Q irreverence, Pee-wee Playhouse chaos, and pure unhinged seasonal spirit, these furry agents of mayhem invite audiences into their home for a holiday special no network would ever air.

Expect original musical numbers, surprise guests, and the kind of behavior you'd never find in family entertainment.

Featuring special guest performers Alyssa Payne ( known for her viral TikTok videos and EP, Patiently Waiting), Rocky Paterra (Slam Frank), Puppeteer Richard Michael Gomez, and Comedian Camden Garcia, Mr. Shlumpadink, and more, A VERY STUPPETS HOLIDAY marks a major milestone as this internet-born puppet universe makes its IRL debut.

The Stuppets are a bold, unfiltered puppet collective whose viral sketches have made them one of the most talked-about underground comedy acts of the year. Too edgy for broadcast, too beloved to cancel, and too chaotic to ignore, they've become a cult favorite for audiences craving something a little more feral for the holidays.