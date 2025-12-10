Sydney Kane Will Bring WIFE MATERIAL to Sketch Fest

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Appearing for the first time at Sketch Fest, Sydney Kane’s Wife Material is a one hour original musical comedy about the trials and tribulations of what it means to be (or not be) WIFE MATERIAL. Kane has sold out every single date she has performed of the show, starting from what was supposed to be a solo Cabaret one-off but evolved into a full one-woman musical comedy, and now she has NYC performances and her SF Sketchfest debut ahead. This is an encore presentation of her always sold-out, out of nowhere success, Wife Material.

Down bad? Delusional? Dumped? Girl, we’ve all been there. BUT DON'T GET BANGS! Get pills! Take Wife Material*, a women’s multivitamin, made for women by men. Wife Material fixes your love life, makes your ex come crawling back, and best of all, it’s an anti-inflammatory!

The performance is January 25, 3pm-4:05pm PT at Eclectic Box, 446 Valencia Street, San Francisco, 94103.

Sydney Kane was just dumped for not being “wife material.” Desperate to figure out what wife material is, Sydney orders a magical pill that will help transform her into the perfect wife. The only side effect? Being transported into a dramatic interpretation of her love life: a one hour musical sitcom!

Sydney takes you on a PG-13, (leaning R) journey through the most universal experience there is: falling in love and then falling out and then falling back in. And then regretting it, and telling your friends you’re done but then you’re not. And then you’re on your floor waiting for a text that never comes, so you get over it, and then you meet someone new. And you fall in love. Does this ever end? Will Sydney break out of her toxic dating cycle or stay in this endless loop?

They say the only way to get over a break up is by breaking out into song and light choreo, and also taking pills*. While we don’t know how this will work out for Sydney, one thing is for sure: if Sydney has an audience there is nothing she won’t do. See it all play out in Wife Material at SF Sketchfest, January 25 at Ecelectic Box.

About Sydney Kane

Sydney Kane is an NYC based actor, singer, comedian, writer who has performed everywhere from off-off-off-barely Broadway to the big 9x16 iPhone screen. A graduate of Pace University with a BFA in Musical Theater, she’s done improv at UCB and Second City and gained a following on social media for her extremely insightful dating content. With sharp comedic writing and quick witted lyrics, Kane brings a warm and unassuming stage presence, leveling with her audience in a fearless self-depreciating humor but always with a knowing wink from the stance of striking confidence without flinching. People think she is very wise, especially straight men.