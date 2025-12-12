Creative Stage Company to Present CREATIVE STAGE SPECTACULAR 2026

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Creative Stage Company's Creative Stage Spectacular will return to the Peter J. Sharp Theater at Symphony Space on Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 7:30 PM. The event features a lineup-including beloved voice actor and master comedian Jim Conroy (Nickelodeon, PBS Kids, Disney, Netflix) and Sarah Salzberg (co-creator and an original star of the Tony Award-winning Spelling Bee). Tickets start at $27 and can be purchased now.

This one-night-only celebration brings together professional artists and young creators to perform original theater inspired by kids' wildest ideas. Expect parody songs that leap from Bach to Beyoncé, astonishing guest appearances, and moments of joy that will stay with you long after the curtain falls.

Long contributors of Creative Stage, Jim and Sarah will be joined by powerhouse singers from the Met Opera Chorus, offering a delightfully reimagined Act I finale from Mozart's opera Così fan Tutte (spoiler alert: chickens may be involved).

Alongside them, a host of phenomenal guest artists, the incomparable CSC troupe, and the live Spectacular Bandbring to life a dazzling mix of unforgettable characters, stories, and musical moments.