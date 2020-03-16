Times Square Arts' THE PLASTIC BAG STORE Postponed

Jean Cooney, Times Square Arts Director has released the following statement:

At Times Square Arts we are closely monitoring developments concerning COVID-19 with you all, and are sending well wishes to our community here in New York City and around the world as we pause, slow down, and reassess how best to take care of ourselves and one another.

On Friday we made the call to postpone Robin Frohardt's The Plastic Bag Store until further notice. We'll share information with you about new dates and rebooking tickets as soon as we know more. In the meantime, we'll be prioritizing the health and safety of our artists, staff, and audiences as our top concern.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You

We are committed to reopening our doors to offer this amazing work in Times Square as soon as it's prudent and possible to do so, and as we collectively emerge, surely in need of shared experiences, levity, and art.