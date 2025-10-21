Theatre Rock Live Will Present Industry Reading Of SOUNDWALL By Joe Andolino And Nick Nappo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Rock Live will present an industry reading of Soundwall, a new musical by Joe Andolino and Nick Nappo, on October 28, 2025, at Boulevard Carroll Studios. Directed by Abbey O’Brien, the work reimagines The Odyssey through a modern lens, blending live rock music and storytelling. The reading will feature Nadina Hassan, Gabe Martínez, and David R. Gordon.

Soundwall is a concert-theatre experience set on the eve of a 20th high-school reunion in Ithaca, New York. Three former bandmates reunite after two decades apart, confronting whether music can bridge ambition, distance, and the weight of old wounds. A contemporary reimagining of Homer’s Odyssey, the piece weaves original rock music with intimate storytelling to explore love, loss, and identity—examining how the voices we carry can both haunt and heal.

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

The reading will feature Nadina Hassan (Mean Girls, We Live in Cairo) as Sam, Gabe Martínez (Moulin Rouge!, In the Heights) as Dax, and David R. Gordon (Ragtime, Beautiful) as Dre. The ensemble includes Chelsea Williams (Mamma Mia!, In Transit), Sarah Baskin (A Family Affair, Ramy), and Lennie Disanto, a Puerto Rican-born Berklee College of Music graduate who has performed with Sam Smith, Andrea Bocelli, and Sting.

The live band will be led by musical director Joe Andolino and includes Jason Gianni (Rock of Ages, Little Shop of Horrors, Kansas) on drums and Tony Ventura, the original bassist for Tony and Tina’s Wedding, on bass. Ampersand Theatrical Management serves as general manager.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Date: Monday, October 28, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Location: Boulevard Carroll Studios, Studio 6

Running Time: 100 minutes

RSVP: soundwall24@gmail.com

ABOUT THE CREATORS

Joe Andolino (Music & Lyrics) is a composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist based in New Jersey. His work blends progressive rock, R&B, and film-scoring influences. A graduate of the University of Southern California, he has scored numerous independent films and has been featured multiple times in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Who’s Who in Composing.” He is also the founder of Theatre Rock Live, a company dedicated to rock-inspired musical theatre performance.

Nick Nappo (Book & Lyrics) is a playwright and lyricist active in the New York and New Jersey theatre community. He holds a BA in Theatre Arts and Spanish from Drew University and an MA in Integrated Marketing Communication from Marist College. Beyond Soundwall, he has contributed to numerous community theatre projects and arts organizations.

Abbey O’Brien (Director) currently serves as the Global Associate Director and Choreographer of Waitress. Her credits include Associate Director for the Moulin Rouge! tour and Associate Choreographer on Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill. Additional directing and choreography credits include Cabaret, The Rocky Horror Show, Dreamgirls, Rock of Ages, Titanic (Ogunquit Playhouse), and Extraordinary (A.R.T.). She has performed on Broadway in Spamalot and Pal Joey, and has appeared with the Radio City Rockettes, on SMASH (NBC), and in multiple national tours. More at Abbeyo.com.