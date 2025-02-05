Theaterlab's MINIFEST to Return With Workshops, Instillations & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theaterlab's beloved MINIFEST will return this year with a lineup of performances celebrating the miniature, all things tiny but exceptional, and transformative power of art seen in good company. Highlights include up-to-five-minute works spanning multimedia, a crafts workshop, immersive installations, and participatory art, all culminating in an enchanting audience wish-making ceremony.

The event will be held at all Theaterlab spaces, located at 357 West 36th St., NY, NY 10018. The audience will be led in at two entry times and guided through the experience. The evening promises a signature Theaterlab reception with mini snacks, full-size drinks, and unforgettable conversations. Join us for a night of whimsy, wonder, and the remarkable all wrapped in a bow of community love and care just in time for Valentine's Day.

Love For You: this $35 ticket is the minimum needed to cover the cost of your seat and keep the lights on.

Big Love For Us: this $50 ticket covers your ticket, plus helps us pay our artists.

Bring a friend and save: Use code SHARELOVE at checkout for two “Love for You” tickets for $60 (regular: $75) or two “Big Love for Us” tickets for $80 (regular: $100)

This year's festival features Liza Cassidy, Anne Fulper, Cecilia Fontanesi and Sara Galassini, Gabrie Kauit, Claire Lebowitz, Michaela Lind, Lita Lofton and The Social Club Thtr, Yoko Murakami, Nicole Renaud, Amy Staats, and Elena Vannoni. The highlights include Lita Lofton and the Social Club Thtr's preview of their highly anticipated new take on Chekhov, On the Harmful Effects of Tobacco and Other Substances, which is opening shortly after the festival (Feb 20-March 2).

