Theater For The New City Announces Virtual Open Mic

Read an important Message from i??Executive Director, Crystal Field:

Dear Actors, Writers, and Performers of All Kinds,

We are instituting a virtual open mic.

We are going to do our part to keep up your emotional health, which is so important for your physical health and immune system. We are requesting an open mic as follows: we are asking for anyone who is able to video through their phone a scene, or a monologue, or a poem, or a story that they can send us.

We will be screening them and we will post them on Facebook and Instagram. We will also put some of them on our website. They can be motivated by any topic, and of course, anything that's motivated by the current situation will get priority.

We are asking for artistic efforts not political diatribes. You can certainly include political theater but you don't have to. We are looking for theater pieces, theater works, poetry, etc., that will uplift us and give us hope so that we can successfully weather this not-quite-perfect storm.

Send to info@theaterforthenewcity.net and we will take it from there.

Please continue to check-in with our Website, Instagram and Facebook accounts for updates."





