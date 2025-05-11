The Sidekick Troupe to Open THE GIRL FROM NOTHING, A YA Dystopian Parody Play

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hunger Games. The Maze Runner. Divergent. The Girl From Nothing.

Basil is a girl living a simple life in Nothing, a district in the peaceful and beautiful Isle of Jupiter. But after a routine doctor's visit, a meet-cute with a mysterious stranger, and the offer of a lifetime from the illustrious Vesper Heights, she finds her entire world flipped upside down. Now called for two higher purposes, she must choose her path: a rebel hero, or an heir to immense power?

Written by Maeve Kelley Baker and Hannah Herbert-Hunt with direction by Violet Woundy, the cast includes Cameron Park-Miller, Andrew Caira, Brett Miller, Matthew Penalva, Yordy Rosso, Emily "Lee" Simes, Alei Russo, Abigayle Luttrell, and Fara Faidzan with stage management by Lexi Houghton and dramaturgy by Allyson Jane Simmons.

The Sidekick Troupe is a NYC based production company focused on comedy, camaraderie, and collaboration. They most recently were aware "Most Creative Production" for their premiere production of Les Femmes Mousquetaires in NY Theatre Festival's Winterfest! You can follow them for show announcements and audition opportunities @thesidekicktroupe on Instagram.

Comments