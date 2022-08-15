The Greek Cultural Center and The Garret Theatre Team Up With Production of THE MAIDS

"The Maids" by Jean Genet and translated by Bernard Frechtman, opens Friday, August 26 at the Greek Cultural Center. This play is the inaugural production of The Garret Theatre and a production of the Greek Cultural Center, a fixture of the Astoria community. "The Maids" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

The play presents the story of two sisters who work as live-in maids for a wealthy socialite. While their Madame is away, the two sisters put on her clothes and take turns pretending to be her. By the end, the story takes a dark turn as some of their role-playing alters their reality.

"The Maids" was first produced in 1947 in its native French, and while it has a long history of productions all over the world, it is rarely produced in New York City. It is often described as one of the most important plays of the 20th century, and the Garret's production aims to honor the mystery, playfulness and biting social commentary captured so effectively in the writing.

The play features New York-based performers Hannah Adrian as Claire, Kasey O'Brien, as Solange (both recent graduates of The New School's MFA) and Isto Barton will play Madame. It is directed by a recent graduate of Brown University's MFA, Jack Dryden. Full bios.