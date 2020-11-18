The Exponential Festival Presents CORONA CAM SHOW

The Exponential Festival will present the world premiere production of "'Stiff Drink!?' with Dr. Eustice Sissy (Psy.D.), presents: 'Corona Cam Show'" by Lee Rayment and Nic Adams.



Driven to near madness by quarantine and the moratorium on live shows, dating-advice cabaret iconoclast Dr. Eustice Sissy (played by Rayment) enrolls the help of his personal assistant/nephew/interim producer Toby (played by Fernando Gonzalez) to bring his extravaganza to a new audience-YouTube! While Sissy bemoans the loss of his second true calling (still a practicing Psy.D.), Toby flourishes: finding love, equanimity, and sass. Through gay nonsense, original songs, and a collision of stillness and madness, Corona Cam Show is one less night you'll have to spend alone.



Running thirty minutes in length, the premiere of Corona Cam Show will take place on Wednesday, January 13 at 9pm on The Exponential Festival's YouTube channel. The dating-advice cabaret will be viewable on the channel after its premiere. No tickets are required but guests are encouraged to donate through the festival, with 100% of donations going to the artists. Corona Cam Show is part of a double-bill with Leonie Bell's Einst träumte ich von dir: A Maybe-Myth of Runny Nuns" (transl. Once, I Dreamed of You: A Maybe-Myth of Runny Nuns), which will begin around 9:30pm.



Corona Cam Show is written and created by Lee Rayment and Nic Adams, and directed by Adams. Fernando Gonzalez co-stars as Toby. Special guest stars to be announced.



Photo Credit: Lee Rayment

