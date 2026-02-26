GET WORK To Bring Live Job Interview Comedy To Caveat

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

GET WORK will take place on Saturday, March 21 at Caveat in New York City. Doors open at 1:00 p.m., with the show beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Hosted by Dan Vetrano, the comedy event challenges three rising comics to navigate live job interviews using fabricated, intentionally flawed résumés. The performers must respond in real time to questions from actual hiring professionals for real-world jobs, attempting to justify questionable credentials and improvise their way through the process.

Recently featured in the 2025 New York Comedy Festival, the show blends improvisation with satire, examining corporate culture and the job application process. Billed as an unconventional job fair, the event unfolds as a largely improvised exploration of workplace expectations and professional self-presentation.

The performance will be held at Caveat, located at 21 A Clinton Street on the Lower East Side.