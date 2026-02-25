Be Bold! Reveals Week Three Winner Of SPF LUV 2026 Short Play Festival 

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Week Three of Be Bold! Productions' 14th annual Players Theatre Short Play Festival LUV ran last weekend at The Players Theatre in the West Village, concluding the festival with five poignant and passionate plays.

Last weekend's audience-selected winner was "Loads of Love", written by Kathryn Loggins and directed by Audra Zook.

"Loads of Love" follows newly married couple Elizabeth (Kathryn Loggins) and Hank (Riley Fee) as they perform their first chore together as a married couple: doing laundry. They soon learn that they have a very different way of doing things, and they must learn to work through their differences and compromise - even if it means ignoring conspiracy theories about "Big Laundry" and "Big Vending" and taking what mother says with a grain of salt!

"Loads of Love" appeared alongside four other love-themed short plays.

"Not About the Money", written and directed by William Zolla II, introduced two couples locked in a contemptuous mediation session in order to avoid a lawsuit. Mediator by Douglas Birthwick (Michael Bartkiewicz), asks Sidney and Bertha Baskin why they want to sue Eli (Alex Tavis) and Laura (Laura Chaneski) Robbins for $300. The Baskins claim that they left their apartment spotless, while their landlords the Robbins claim they left it a mess and that they are entitled to keep $300 from the security deposit. It turns out, however, that the real damage done was the hurt feelings caused by the Baskins moving out suddenly with only a formal notice to their landlords and supposed friends, the Robbins.

"Mister Toffey Tuck", written and directed by Kevin Durfee, featured Ellis (Sean Crothers), a little boy with a big imagination. His best (and only) friend is an imaginary creature named Mister Toffey Tuck, who plays with him and keeps him company. When Ellis gets caught looking at his sister Sam's (Kada Switzer) diary, they end up having a heart to heart, and Sam proves to Ellis that though he may feel disconnected from other people, she has his back.

"Unicorn", written by Alan Cordoba-Diaz and directed by Lillybeth Gonzalez, invited audiences along to a reunion, where Andy (Alan Cordoba-Diaz) has stepped outside for a cigarette break. He is soon joined by his exuberant friend Frank (Soren Correia), who tries to pump him up by talking about how impressed everyone is by Andy's success as an author. When Frank leaves Andy outside to finish his cigarette, Andy is joined by Dehlila (Amber Ettinger), who is somewhere between a memory and a reality. They hash out their past, each confessing how hurt they were upon thinking the other didn't love them.

"Love in a Mosh Pit", written by Matthew Moore and directed by Benjamin Burke, was set in a chaotic mosh pit, where friends EJ (Aubrey Aldag) and Hess (Octavio Lahiri Vourvoulias) participate in a stream of consciousness conversation while jumping and slamming into people in the pit. Through seemingly disjointed conversation, they eventually discover that each one likes the other romantically, and the mosh pit becomes more about the two of them than about the music and dancing.

Next up for Be Bold! Productions' Short Play Festivals will be the NYC 2026 Short Play Festival, all about life in the Big Apple. Submissions are open now through March 25, and playwrights can submit at https://shortplaynyc.com/submit/

The festival will take place June 4 - 21 upstairs at the:

Players Theatre 115 MacDougal Street, 3rd Floor, NYC