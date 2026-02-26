ON HER SHOULDERS Reading Series To Present THE ROSE, THISTLE, AND SHAMROCK

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Perspectives Theatre Company will present an installment of its ON HER SHOULDERS Reading Series with a staged reading of THE ROSE, THISTLE, AND SHAMROCK by Maria Edgeworth on Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m. at New Perspectives Studio, 458 West 37 Street at 10th Avenue.

Directed by Malini Singh McDonald, with dramaturgy by Lexi Silva, the event will begin with a “Play in Context” introduction situating the script in its historical and cultural setting, followed by the reading and a post-performance Q&A with refreshments. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Admission is by donation, with a suggested contribution of $15. Reservations are available via Eventbrite.

Originally published in 1817 and set during the Jacobite Rebellion of 1745, The Rose, Thistle, and Shamrock follows three young people from Ireland, England, and Scotland as they navigate shifting political allegiances and personal loyalties. Edgeworth, considered one of Ireland’s leading novelists, was also an early pioneer of children’s theatre and wrote plays addressing cultural identity, gender, and social perception. Her works were largely performed privately during her lifetime.

The ON HER SHOULDERS Reading Series, founded in 2013, presents rehearsed staged readings of plays by women from across centuries and geographies. Each event includes dramaturgical context and audience discussion. Since its inception, the series has presented 69 plays by 54 writers, ranging from circa 955 to 1970, and maintains an international database, 1,000 Years of Women Writing Plays, available to the public.

For more information, visit New Perspectives Theatre Company online.