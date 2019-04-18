The Bossy Collective Presents New Musical THE WIVES OF HENRY THE EIGHTH

The Bossy Collective is thrilled to present The Wives of Henry the Eighth, a new musical written by Tisch School of the Arts graduate Ellie Handel, May 10-12, 2019 at Royal Family Productions located at 145 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036 (between 6th & 7th avenue).

Can you name all six wives of Henry the Eighth? We all know of Anne Boleyn, some know of Catherine of Aragon, but who were the other four and what exactly drove the King to jump from wife after wife after wife? The Wives of Henry the Eighth follows the six wives of Henry Tudor as each one goes from courtesan to Queen seemingly overnight and explores the interpersonal relationships between them.

The Wives of Henry the Eighth, directed by Tisch School of the Arts graduate Jessica Dukatt, features an all womxn cast. This production takes us back to tudor England, reincarnating womxn whose stories got silenced through time.

Music Direction, RJ Christian; Choreography, Katherine Winter; Set Design, Benny Pitt; Lighting Design, Charlotte Seelig; Sound Design, Nick Webster; Costume Design, Chanel Morehead.

This dynamic show will feature Jessie MacBeth (Catherine of Aragon), Lindsey Zelli (Anne Boleyn), Alison Anaya (Jane Seymour), Christen Dekie (Anna of Cleeves), Aurora Watts-Esquibel (Kathryn Howard), Tess Marshall (Catherine Parr), Michelle Emanuela (Catherine of Aragon & Kathryn Howard u/s), Allison Lian (Anne Boleyn & Jane Seymour u/s), and Bethany Eggleston (Anna of Cleeves & Catherine Parr u/s).

TICKET INFORMATION: $38 for Reserved Seats, $23 for General Admission and $16 for Students

https://www.artful.ly/store/events/17782

The Wives of Henry the Eighth has a run time of 70 minutes with no intermission.

For more information, visit thebossycollective.com/wives.

ABOUT THE BOSSY COLLECTIVE

Founded in March 2018 by Livvie Goble and Rachel Keteyian, The Bossy Collective's mission is to showcase and promote womxn and non-binary artists. They aim to produce and create work that takes a strong stance on political issues and showcases underrepresented voices and narratives. Previous projects for The Bossy Collective include [we] WON'T KEEP QUIET (April 2018), a benefit cabaret that raised money for gun control, and FIERCE, FIERY, FREE CABARET (August 2018). #BossyAF





