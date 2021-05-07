The 2021 Down To Clown Festival to Open in May

Sour Grapes Productions will present the first festival to be held in the first venue we've ever owned, The Vino Theater! The 2021 Down to Clown Festival runs May 23rd - June 6th, which also coincides with Sour Grapes Productions' SEVEN year anniversary!

As a hybrid festival, all shows can be seen virtually, with some taking place inside The Vino itself for some real-person laugh track goodness!

The shows in this year's festival are as follows:

NONGENUE

written and performed by Nikki Lowe

Nongenue is a solo comedy performance that explores the roles we create for ourselves, the women who created us, and what happens when you "strip away" the hand me down shame we put on our bodies.

Performing

Sunday May 23rd at 8pm Eastern / 5pm Pacific

Friday May 28th at 8pm Eastern / 5pm Pacific

Clowning Around with Punchline Loading!

Come join Punchline Loading... as we get goofy and clown around with more brand new original sketches!

Punchline Loading is a fun, funky, and creative group of writers, actors, and editors from NYC! Come clown around and laugh with (or at) us as we present...(drum roll please) Clowning Around! A brand new original show written by and starring our talented cast!

Performing

Monday May 24th, 8pm Eastern time / 5pm Pacific time

Sunday May 30th, 3pm Eastern time / 12pm Pacific time

BURN mARALAGO

BURN mARALAGO, Detroit's premiere high-velocity-clown-punk collective, was birthed out of a need to provide catharsis for our rage. The clown's job is to hold a mirror to society, and sometimes that means embracing the primal need to SCREAM. Our group has fun making punk music, clowning around, embracing our rage, and making time to be ridiculous when everything feels so heavy.

Performing

Tuesday May 25th at 8pm Eastern / 5pm Pacific

Saturday May 29th at 8:30pm Eastern / 5:30pm Pacific

Death / Play, or the Mad Jester of the Warsaw Ghetto

written by Henry Greenspan

A psychological duel between a trickster/street artist/clown and a gangster/survivalist/collaborator--both real historical figures in the Warsaw Ghetto.

Performing

Wednesday May 26th at 8pm Eastern / 5pm Pacific

Tuesday June 1st at 8pm Eastern / 5pm Pacific

Sunday June 6th at 12pm Eastern / 9am Pacific

Doggotainment!

written and performed by Killy "Mockstar" Dwyer

(Digital) theater has gone to the dogs! Doggotainment is a fun, interactive show for you and your dog to enjoy together. With music, tricks, treats and a best in show contest starring your puppers, this show will give you both a new leash on life! *Come dressed to impress the pupperazzi!

Performing

Saturday May 29th at 5pm Eastern / 2pm Pacific

Wednesday June 2nd at 8:30pm Eastern / 5:30pm Pacific

Noises Off

Written by Michael Frayn

Directed by Genny Yosco

PRESENTING Sour Grapes Productions' 50th show, produced as part of the Down to Clown Festival, premiering on our 7-year producing anniversary!! The first Sour Grapes show to play in the first venue we've ever owned, premiering on a big anniversary. We couldn't be more excited. And nervous.

Called "the funniest farce ever written," Noises Off presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called Nothing's On. Doors slamming, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play.

Performing

June 3rd - 5th at 8pm Eastern / 5pm Pacific

June 6th at 3pm Eastern / 12pm Pacific

Tickets for all shows, as well as full-fest passes, can be found at http://www.sourgrapesproductions.com/down-to-clown.html