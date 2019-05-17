TRUE CRIME THE MUSICAL's Summer Run At Under St. Marks Kicks Off On Memorial Day

Musical improv duo Beautiful Dreamers (Jillian Vitko & Maggie Lalley) is back with its original creation "True Crime the Musical" for a summer run at Under St. Marks.

Beautiful Dreamers has taken their unique musical improv stylings to comedy festivals like WTP Comedy Fest, District Improv Fest, NY Improv Fest, Interrupted Improv Fest (Cage Match Winner) and NY Comedy Music Fest. They perform musical improv at many venues around NYC, including Broadway Comedy Club, The People's Improv Theater, Magnet Theater, and The Tank.

In this completely improvised musical, the pair gets suggestions from the audience: the victim, the murder weapon, and the location. From there, a musical is created on the fly to get to the bottom of this never-before-seen and never-to-be-seen-again case. Music direction by Frank Spitznagel expertly improvising on the piano. Each performance will also include a special guest opener.

Shows will run monthly at Under St. Marks Theater (94 St. Marks Place) - May 27, June 24, and July 29 at 7pm. Tickets are $10. Click for info and reservations.

Photo (L to R): Frank Spitznagel, Jillian Vitko, Maggie Lalley

Photo credit: Fer Acosta Divaguetto





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You