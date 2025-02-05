THEY SAY I DID SOMETHING BAD To Return To The Tank For Premiere Workshop Production

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In 2024, the New York City indie theatre community couldn't get enough of revelations from the first and last ever rehearsal of THEY SAY I DID SOMETHING BAD: an unauthorized Taylor Swift parody musical about the life of the unabomber ted kaczynski presented by the bridgebrook college drama club. This March, the development team plans to bring the work to greater life in its first workshop production at The Tank, one of the city's leading presenters and producers of experimental theatre.

The 75-minute play, written by Courtney Taylor and directed by Abby Davis, is an unhinged dramedy about college theatremakers, true crime, and rape culture. The full team returns to stage the piece for the very first time, following rave-reviewed readings in August 2024 as a part of LimeFest, just one of The Tank's initiatives to amplify new works by emerging artists of marginalized genders. This workshop is presented with support from Bechdel Project, where Courtney Taylor is a Feminism Is For Everybody Fellow.

In revelations... Riley (Emi Lulley), an edgy playwright in love with her closeted Best Friend Cheyenne (Sara Abebe), creates an unruly new musical after the arrest of the high school teacher who groomed her. The piece takes a surreal turn with the arrival of Ecoterrorist Taylor (Paige Flottman) and the Unabomber (Regina Famatigan), forcing Riley and Cheyenne to search for connection and tenderness at the end of the world.

The workshop production marks the latest collaboration between playwright Courtney Taylor and director Abby Davis. The pair presented The Guy Who Killed Bigfoot at All Out Arts' Fresh Fruit Festival in April 2024, and collaborated on the first-ever reading of Taylor's nationally-recognized play No Entrance as part of the Neurodivergent New Play Series in March 2024. Davis made her Off-Broadway debut with Annie Brown's 5th Grade Science Presentation by Matt Morse at Soho Playhouse's Lighthouse Series, in July 2024.

revelations from the first and last ever rehearsal of THEY SAY I DID SOMETHING BAD: an unauthorized Taylor Swift parody musical about the life of the unabomber ted kaczynski presented by the bridgebrook college drama club will be presented on March 15th & 16th at 3PM at The Tank (312 W 36th St, NY). Tickets are available now.

