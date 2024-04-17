THE GUY WHO KILLED BIGFOOT By Courtney Taylor Will Premiere at Fresh Fruit Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On April 26th and April 28th, THE GUY WHO KILLED BIGFOOT -- an offbeat and tender one-act written and produced by Courtney Taylor and directed by Abby Davis -- will premiere at All Out Arts' Fresh Fruit Festival, New York's preeminent LGBTQ Arts Festival. The play will be featured as part of Fresh Fruit Festival's BIGFOOT, ANGELS AND A GIRL: THREE ONE-ACT PLAYS event at The Wild Project (195 E 3rd St). Tickets are available here for the performances on April 26th at 8:45pm, and April 28th at 5:30pm.

In The Guy Who Killed Bigfoot, Kennedy, a trans man in his twenties who shot Bigfoot and went viral, is tracked down unexpectedly by his cryptid-hunting ex. The production, stage managed by Annie Sheehy, features Henry Germansky as Kennedy and Paige Flottman as Tammy. This sharp dramedy was first commissioned as part of The Apartment Players' Grief Plays Project in 2023, and received a reading as part of The Makers' Ensemble's Intimate Artist Night series in March.

All Out Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 1991 and devoted to bringing together the diverse artistic, organisational, political and financial resources of the LGBTQ community in order to fight intolerance. All Out Arts fulfils its mission by supporting arts organizations within the community through fiscal sponsorships, events, contests, collaborations, networking events for emerging artists, and by sponsoring productions, concerts and exhibitions of visual artists.

The Fresh Fruit Festival was the creation of two long established LGBT community arts groups: New Village Productions and All Out Arts. Now the festival is presented by All Out Arts to celebrate the LGBTQ community's unique perspective, creativity and diversity -- local, national, and international -- and as of two years ago -- on stage, on film, and on the air.