Rachel Lin’s Dear John To Extend At HERE Arts Center

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Dear John, a solo show written and performed by Rachel Lin will extend its World Premiere at HERE Arts Center. The production, directed by Tara Elliott will now run through March 22.

It's 2011, and a recent college graduate is trying to move out of her mom's house (with little hope and no prospects) when she receives a message from a mysterious stranger named John on Facebook. Dear John is a solo show based on a true story about what happens when a long-absent father finds his not-quite-adult daughter through a social networking website. Weaving together Facebook DMs, recorded interviews, and anecdotes of growing up undocumented in New York's Chinatown, Dear John is a coming of age story delightfully told by writer and performer Rachel Lin about the ways we try (and fail) to reach each other, over and over again.

The creative team includes Lighting Design by Yang Yu (Cracked Open at Theater Row), Sound Design by Minjae Kim 김민재, Projection Design by Ein Kim, Production Design by Joyce He, and Costume Design by Phuong Nguyen (The Good John Proctor with Bedlam) with Dramaturg Kalina Ko, Technical Director Steven Brenman, Production Manager Iman Louis-Jeune, and Stage Manager Sarah Jones, with Assistant Stage Manager Raine Higa. Produced by Emily Kleypas and Kelly Letourneau and co-produced by Ben Natan and AJ Liu with Small Boat Productions.