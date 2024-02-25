NO ENTRANCE to Open at The Neurodivergent New Play Series in Three Weeks

This March, the Neurodivergent New Play Series - an ongoing production of Piccione Arts curated by spit&vigor - will present a staged reading of No Entrance - written by Courtney Taylor & directed by Abby Davis - at spit&vigor's black box theater, located at 115 MacDougal Street, 3C, New York, NY on March 17th at 2pm EST.

Tickets are available at the button below, with a minimum $15 donation for limited in-person seating & pay-what-you-can for at-home for at-home livestreaming up to two weeks after the live performance. Regular updates are available at www.linktr.ee/neurodivergentplays and on Instagram & Facebook @neurodivergentplays.

No Entrance is an experimental comedy about sex, gender, and trauma. After being diagnosed with vaginismus, recent college grad Charlotte takes a strange and queer journey, reconnecting with Victoria, a trans inventor from her past who runs a DIY lab with her sidekicks Curly and Helen. Chaos and self-discovery ensue in this off-the-rails play, alongside riffs on No Exit, Frankenstein, and common tropes in queer storytelling. The cast of this reading features Johnny Gottsgen as Charlotte, Bennie Trela as Victoria, Emi Lulley as Helen, Rachel Perrie as Curly, Katherine Hay as Megan & Serg Lockhart as Matt.

Founded in 2023 by award-winning autistic playwright and producer Anthony J. Piccione, the Neurodivergent New Play Series is dedicated to presenting matinee readings on the 3rd Sunday of every month - with seasonal breaks in December, January, July, and August - of plays written entirely by neurodivergent and disabled playwrights (i.e. autism, ADHD, dyslexia, OCD, Tourette syndrome, etc.) as part of a growing resident company of playwrights whose interests and specialties span a wide range of subjects, genres & structural approaches, with each play personally selected from a neuroinclusive resident company of directors. Learn more at www.linktr.ee/neurodivergentplays or by following @neurodivergentplays on Instagram and Facebook.

The Neurodivergent New Play Series is a curated production of spit&vigor. Founded in 2015, spit&vigor is a non-profit theater company devoted to the development of new plays and spirited, innovative productions of existing work. Their small roster of productions has been award winning and critically acclaimed, praised as “darkly humorous, deliciously ghoulish”, “wrenching and visually eloquent”, "irresistibly dramatic" and "legitimately upsetting" by the New York Times. In collaboration with theater company Theatre4thePeople, spit&vigor was the recipient of the 2015 New York Innovative Theater Outstanding Premiere Production of a Play Award for their very first production in a historic chapel at The West Park Presbyterian Church, which included an Artist Support Grant from the Donn Russell Fund. spit&vigor has since gone on to earn The Players Theater Off-Broadway Artistic Residency, The Center at West Park's Artist Residency, IRT's 3B Residency, The Davenport space grant, and The Times Center space grant.