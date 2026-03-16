Esme Roberts’ LITTLE BITCHES To Make New York Premiere At The Fresh Fruit Festival

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Playwright Esme Roberts will present the New York premiere of LITTLE BITCHES as part of the 2026 Fresh Fruit Festival Mainstage. The production will be staged at The Wild Project in New York’s East Village. The play explores teenage social hierarchy and identity within the setting of a summer camp.

Playwright and director Esme Roberts will bring her play LITTLE BITCHES to New York as part of the Fresh Fruit Festival Mainstage lineup. Performances will take place at The Wild Project in the East Village.

Set at a California summer camp, LITTLE BITCHES follows a 15-year-old girl navigating teenage social hierarchies while confronting questions about her identity. As tensions build within her social group, the play examines the pressures of adolescence and the complexities of self-recognition.

The production marks the New York premiere of the work, which previously premiered in February 2025 at the Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in Santa Monica. The play later received a production through NYU’s Bridge Productions Playfest.

Roberts wrote the play at age 17 and directed its original production. She is currently a student in the Drama program at NYU Tisch School of the Arts, studying at the Playwrights Horizons studio. Originally from Los Angeles, Roberts also performs with the comedy groups Etch a Sketch and The Lawfirm.

Ticket Information

Tickets for LITTLE BITCHES and other Fresh Fruit Festival Mainstage events are now available. Performances will take place at The Wild Project, located at 195 East 3rd Street in New York City.

Performances of LITTLE BITCHES will take place Wednesday at 6:00 p.m., Friday at 8:00 p.m., and Saturday at 8:30 p.m.