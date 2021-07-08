THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW Begins At The Bronx Zoo Beginning July 9

Summer activities are returning to New York City, and the Bronx Zoo will be hosting a two-month-long event series featuring the works of legendary children's book author Eric Carle.

Beginning July 5 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Eric Carle's World of Wildlife will bring his famous books to life with live performances, music, games, and other activities. The stunning illustrations from popular titles including The Very Hungry Caterpillar; Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?; The Very Busy Spider; and The Artist Who Painted a Blue Horse are the inspiration behind the hand-crafted puppets that will headline daily performances on weekends. These colorful creations will be available for meet and greet/photo-opportunities after each show.

The special performances are interactive and include professional puppetry, games, music, dancing, and other activities. Each features a different story and will bring families and friends through an imaginary journey through the classic books.

Eric Carle's World of Wildlife, and the Bronx Zoo's Wildlife Theater events will be timed and spread throughout the expansive Bronx Zoo grounds to ensure a fun, leisurely, and safe experience for everyone.

Tickets must be purchased at BronxZoo.com and are date and time specific to ensure capacity considerations and social distancing. Ticketing information and a full schedule of events can be found HERE.