THE PROPHET to be Presented by NYU Tisch's New Studio On Broadway

Following the virtual theatrical production of THE CLOUDS, NYU Tisch School of the Arts in conjunction with the New Studio on Broadway will present the following virtual production of THE PROPHET as a collaborative theatrical project conceived by NYU Tisch/ The New Studio on Broadway's annual Physical Acting Intensive.

THE PROPHET, a cinematic rendering of a theatrical production is based off the beloved classic literature by Kahlil Gibran, adapted and directed for performance by Orlando Pabotoy (Tango Palace (Juilliard Drama), The Clouds (Physical Acting Intensive Lab) Live stage direction Everybody by Brandon Jacob Jenkins (Playmakers Rep.) and The Caucasian Chalk Circle (Arts Center, NYU-Abu Dhabi). Gibran, a Lebanese-born artist, is the third best-selling poet of all time after Shakespeare and Lao-tzu. Since it's publication in 1923, THE PROPHET has sold over nine million copies in its American edition alone, has been translated to over 100 languages, and has never been out of print. THE PROPHET tells the story of philosophy and encouragement as the prophet Al-Mustafa is to return to his birth land after a twelve year exile in the city of Orphalese. As he awaits his journey home, he contemplates fear, excitement, and purpose while giving the people of Orphalese words to live by from the divine. THE PROPHET explores the ramifications of love, children, joy sorrow, and pain. THE PROPHET combines live action, mask work, and animation of the actors to tell the story of transformation and wonder. THE PROPHET features innovative spacial audio, lead by sound designer Subin Thompson following his groundbreaking 3D audio experience of THE GAUNTLET at NYU Abu Dhabi's Art Center, and is best listened to with headphones on.

Featured in the cast are Nora Canaday, Mara Cohen, Nick Cooper, Kalonjee Gallimore, Lucas Kernan, Abigail McLendon, Abby Mohaddes, Ariana Papaleo, and Oliver Richman. The cast collaborated to write the orchestrations for, choreograph, edit, and animate the piece.

THE PROPHET features visual design and costumes by Tilly Grimes (The Great Leap, Seared, Thanksgiving Play), lighting design by Charlotte Seelig (Shakespeare's Will, Hair, Machinal), sound design by Subin Thompson (Prague Philharmonic orchestra, the London Symphony orchestra, BBC Symphony Orchestra), stage managed by Jessica Edwards (Wicked, Waitress, Soho Rep), production managed by Ellie Handel (Emojiland), and was assisted by Tuanminh Albert Do and Kathleen Salazar. The head of the New Studio on Broadway is Kent Gash and the chair of Tisch Drama is Ruben Polendo.

THE PROPHET begins streaming on May 6th, 2021 through May 12th, 2021. It is available to stream starting at 8:00PM EST on May 6th through 11:30PM EST on May 12th. Tickets are free for all audience members. Tickets are available on Eventbrite beginning April 20th, 2021 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-prophet-tickets-150953081731.