THE NEIGHBORS- LOS VECINOS- LAS VECINAS to be Presented by Jugando N Play

Jugando N Play will present The Neighbors - Los Vecinos - Las Vecinas, a multilingual interactive theatre experience on Zoom. A family-friendly event recommended for ages 4 - 8 yrs old.

About the show: Meet the neighbors in our Zoom building. Some neighbors love to sing and others love to help their community. As our neighbors prepare for the yearly party, how can they be a good neighbor to someone who just moved to their building? Visit our Zoom building and find out!

Tickets on sale at www.jugandonplay.eventbrite.com. Tickets are on a sliding scale from Free to $15 per Zoom window. Pay what you wish.

Show dates are Saturday, July 10 (10am, 12pm, 2:30pm ET), Saturday, July 11 (12pm, 2:30pm ET), and Saturday July 17 (10am, 12pm, 2:30pm ET) on Zoom.

To learn more about the show, visit www.jugandonplay.com/shows.

The play is directed by Susanna Brock. Featuring Ana Cantorán Viramontes, Brielle Silvestri, Madeline Calandrillo, and Yusi Gao. Stage managed by Coriselle Martinez.

Jugando N Play is a multilingual theatre for young audiences company based in New York, NY. We are arts educators and theatre makers who aspire to create multilingual and multicultural theatre experiences for young people that celebrate the diverse cultural and lingual communities of New York City and the United States. Our work ranges from performing original plays to customizing arts integrated multilingual residencies.

Jugando N Play presents The Neighbors - Los Vecinos - Las Vecinas is made possible in part with funding from the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone Development Corporation and administered by LMCC. LMCC serves, connects, and makes space for artists and community. UMEZ enhances the economic vitality of all communities in Upper Manhattan through job creation, corporate alliances, strategic investments, and small business assistance.