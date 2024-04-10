THE IMITATOR Comes to United Solo Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Singer and actor Julián Fontalvo uses his extraordinary vocal range and talent for mimicry to take audiences on a journey back to his childhood in South America, where he discovered his unique skills, and from there to New York and Europe, as he struggles to become established as an artist. In his one-man show, he portrays a variety of characters that were a part of his story and with his uncannily accurate impersonations, evokes 70 different singers - from Rick Astley to Tina Turner, Andrea Bocelli to Edith Piaf, David Bowie to Amy Winehouse – that have been pivotal in his life, and probably in yours too.

The Imitator will be receiving its U.S. premiere at this year’s UNITED SOLO FESTIVAL, but Julián has already performed it for sixth seasons in Madrid, Las Vegas’ prestigious Bellagio Hotel and The Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

An international showman, he has appeared in over 60 cities in 23 different countries, in front of celebrities like Michael Douglas, Shakira or Anne Hathaway. He was cast in Spanish productions of We Will Rock You, Monty Python’s Spamalot and Avenue Q.



He is also much in demand at upmarket corporate and private events; he even was the only artist performing at tennis champion Rafa Nadal’s wedding! as a personal petition from the sportsman.