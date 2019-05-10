THE FLOORSHOW Is Coming To NYC

Combustion Collective and Rachel Lauren James are proud to present the world premiere production of The Floorshow, a new play with music and dance, at Theatre 71 from September 26th-29th, 2019.

The full cast and production team will be announced later this spring, and tickets will be available in August 2019.

For more information, visit: http://combustioncollective.org/the-floorshow/

The Floorshow, written by Dann Berg and Avital Asuleen, is set in 1951 at a swank New York City nightclub - The Gilded Palace. There, we meet a tight-knit group of tap dancing showgirls who perform their popular floorshow routine to packed houses. Excitement is in the air as the girls dream of Broadway and Hollywood. However, when the pursuit of motion-picture stardom takes an unfortunate turn, the bonds that tie the group together are tested as each girl reveals her true colors.

Asuleen conceived this idea after performing in the Off-Broadway Marx Brothers musical I'll Say She Is: "As a performer myself, I wanted to create a modern production that would highlight the unique talents of the tap dancing showgirl. I've always been struck by how fiercely talented these women must be in order to survive in show business. And how, even if they are successful, these multifaceted, interesting women are still only afforded roles that present them as one-dimensional cookie-cutter chorines. I wanted to create a contemporary vehicle for this type of performer, while also giving these women the opportunity to grow as actors." The Floorshow explores the dichotomy between the onstage idealized female showgirl persona, and the offstage female characters as they truly are.

Combustion Collective is an interdisciplinary theatre company with a focus on HOW we create new work. The Collective is interested in the "spaces in between" traditional genres, and makes work through both conventional means and devised practices. Combustion Collective produces projects that truly showcase all of our collaborating artists' talents, and that push the boundaries of how dance, music and text can come together to make art.

Rachel Lauren James is a theatre and indie film producer with a passion for women's stories. James' creative mission is to develop narratives that provoke thought and inspire change, using the media of theatre and film to foster individual and collective healing.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You