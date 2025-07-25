TEMPESTUOUS Comes to UNDER St. Marks Theatre Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The play's the thing, and for 23-year-old Luke Sage, the thing that matters most is friends and family. Sage's latest offering to the theatre world, "Tempestuous," will debut at UNDER St. Marks Theatre, 94 St. Marks Place, on August 3 at 8 p.m.

Based on the Bard's "The Tempest," "Tempestuous" tells the story of an aging country music star, Chance Farmer, battling failing health as his daughter, Miranda, does her best to care for him while nurturing her own dreams. All the while, the specter of the younger singer is a constant reminder of what is and what isn't.

Filled with original music and a fresh take on William Shakespeare's timeless play, "Tempstuous" is part of Frigid NY's Little Shakespeare Festival with additional dates set for 9 p.m. at Aug. 9 and at 4 p.m. on Aug. 17.

The play leans heavily on Sage's Appalachian upbringing, set in a lakeside cabin in the mountains of Southwest Virginia.

Helping bring the play to life is Sage's 22-year-old brother, Blane Sage, who also composed the music for "Tempestuous." The play was penned by their father. Playing the role of Miranda is Sage's friend from his days in Outer Banks in "The Lost Colony," Katie Smith.