Symphony Space's Thalia Kids' Book Club Launches Its 2019-20 Season

Symphony Space's Thalia Kids Book Club series, produced in cooperation with Bank Street Bookstore, unites avid readers with the authors, illustrators, and books that inspire their imaginations. Each of these events includes a creative writing project, a discussion with the audience, and a book-signing. The 2019-20 Thalia Kids' Book Club season launches with two exciting author events to celebrate new books for young readers:

Sunday, October 20th at 1 pm

R. J. Palacio: White Bird

The New York Times bestselling author of Wonder makes her graphic novel debut in October with White Bird, an unforgettable tale of kindness and courage. White Bird follows a young Jewish girl hidden in the midst of Nazi-occupied France, brought to life by Palacio's gorgeous illustrations. Symphony Space's Education Director, Madeline Cohen will discuss the new book with Ms. Palacio at this exclusive Manhattan event, appropriate for ages 8 to 12.

Sunday, November 10th at 1 pm

Mary Pope Osborne and Natalie Boyce: The Magic Treehouse

The best-selling creator of the wildly popular award-winning series that travels back in time and to distant lands is joined by Natalie Pope Boyce, author of the Magic Tree House Research Guides, and Symphony Space's Education Director, Madeline Cohen, for a lively afternoon in honor of the release of the deluxe edition of Christmas in Camelot. This exclusive NYC event is appropriate for readers ages 7 to 10.

Tickets to each event are $17 each ($14 for Symphony Space members and groups). Group discounts are available. Visit www.symphonyspace.org/thalia-kids-book-club for details.

Symphony Space is located at 2537 Broadway, New York, NY 10025 (Upper West Side, at 95th Street). To order Thalia Kids' Book Club tickets, call (212) 864-5400 or email boxoffice@symphonyspace.org.





