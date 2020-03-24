Support Nonprofit TADA! Youth Theater During Challenging Times

For over 30 years, TADA! Youth Theater has been home to countless New York City children who looked to TADA! to build their self-confidence and enhance their creativity, while developing their skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving. Now TADA! Youth Theater is facing challenging times. The COVID-19 health emergency has forced the cancellation of TADA!'s weeklong camps, all of its in-school and after-school programs, and rentals. In addition, registration for summer camps has come to a halt, and workshops for new musicals, with writers and TADA! Ensemble Members are postponed.

TADA! Youth Theater wants to continue its vital services to the youth of NYC and needs your help now to do so! To donate now, please visit www.tadatheater.com.

Since 1984, TADA!'s mission has been to provide young people from different backgrounds with musical theater programs that inspire them to be creative, learn, and think differently through high-quality musical theater productions and educational programs. A unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater, TADA! produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences.

Alumni of TADA! include Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us), Sasha Allen (HAIR, The Voice, For Colored Girls), Ricardo Zayas (Hamilton, Head Over Heels, West Side Story- upcoming from director Steven Spielberg), and Sheldon Henry (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, The Prom).

also offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and a positive youth development program for its Resident Youth Ensemble (ages 8-18); musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers. TADA!'s high-quality work enhances young people's self-confidence and creativity. They also develop advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving - skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.

For more information, please visit www.tadatheater.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You