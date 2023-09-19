OPEN SUBMISSIONS FOR FAT-POSITIVE, QUEER-POSITIVE 10-MIN PLAY FESTIVAL



Broadway Bods, New York’s first fat-positive queer theater company, has opened submissions for their first ever 10-minute play festival, to be held November 17 and 18 at the Tank. Submissions are open to all; however, Broadway Bods prioritizes the work of playwrights and artists living in plus-size or fat bodies, those who fall under the queer & trans umbrella, those who are neurodiverse and disabled, and those who are Black, Indigenous, AAPI, Latine/Hispanic, and/or people of color — as well as work that showcases people of these typically-marginalized identities.

Pieces should have no more than 10 actors. The same group of actors will be performing the festival, so please be specific in your casting breakdown if there are identity markers that must be fulfilled. You may submit multiple pieces, but only one play per playwright will be produced in full. Playwrights will receive full credit and a short bio in the program.

The mission of Broadway Bods is to provide opportunities for performers living in larger bodies, showcase stories that share real lived experiences, and create an inclusive, safe theatre space for both performers and audiences. Founded by Grace Lazos in 2021, Broadway Bods is committed to fighting size stigma and fatphobia in the performing arts industry. Too often, artists are dismissed because of what they look like, instead of the talent they bring to the table. It's time we showcase diverse experiences and stories with diverse bodies.

Please have your play in PDF form and submit via ~this link~. Questions? Contact our board members at board@broadwaybods.com. We can’t wait to produce your stories!