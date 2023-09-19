OPEN SUBMISSIONS FOR FAT-POSITIVE, QUEER-POSITIVE 10-MIN PLAY FESTIVAL

The festival will be taking place on November 17 and 18 at the Tank.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Mayor Adams Convenes NYC's First-Ever Live Performance Industry Council To Discuss Issues Photo 2 Mayor Adams Convenes NYC's First-Ever Live Performance Industry Council To Discuss Issues Plaguing Industry
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: Inside the World Premiere Of REGARDING THE DISAPPEARANCE OF AMY at The Peter J. Sh Photo 4 Photos: Inside the World Premiere Of REGARDING THE DISAPPEARANCE OF AMY at The Peter J. Sharp Theater

OPEN SUBMISSIONS FOR FAT-POSITIVE, QUEER-POSITIVE 10-MIN PLAY FESTIVAL


Broadway Bods, New York’s first fat-positive queer theater company, has opened submissions for their first ever 10-minute play festival, to be held November 17 and 18 at the Tank. Submissions are open to all; however, Broadway Bods prioritizes the work of playwrights and artists living in plus-size or fat bodies, those who fall under the queer & trans umbrella, those who are neurodiverse and disabled, and those who are Black, Indigenous, AAPI, Latine/Hispanic, and/or people of color — as well as work that showcases people of these typically-marginalized identities. 

Pieces should have no more than 10 actors. The same group of actors will be performing the festival, so please be specific in your casting breakdown if there are identity markers that must be fulfilled. You may submit multiple pieces, but only one play per playwright will be produced in full. Playwrights will receive full credit and a short bio in the program. 

The mission of Broadway Bods is to provide opportunities for performers living in larger bodies, showcase stories that share real lived experiences, and create an inclusive, safe theatre space for both performers and audiences. Founded by Grace Lazos in 2021, Broadway Bods is committed to fighting size stigma and fatphobia in the performing arts industry. Too often, artists are dismissed because of what they look like, instead of the talent they bring to the table. It's time we showcase diverse experiences and stories with diverse bodies.

Please have your play in PDF form and submit via ~this link~. Questions? Contact our board members at board@broadwaybods.com. We can’t wait to produce your stories!

 



RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Ivo Dimchevs IN HELL WITH JESUS / TOP 40 Comes to La MaMa This Fall Photo
Ivo Dimchev's IN HELL WITH JESUS / TOP 40 Comes to La MaMa This Fall

 Internationally renowned performance artist Ivo Dimchev, known for his radically imaginative performances, brings his latest work, In Hell with Jesus / Top 40, to La MaMa this fall. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

2
HEDY! THE LIFE & INVENTIONS OF HEDY LAMARR Comes to Morningside Players Theater Compan Photo
HEDY! THE LIFE & INVENTIONS OF HEDY LAMARR Comes to Morningside Players Theater Company

Heather Massie will perform her solo play, 'HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr,' at Morningside Players Theater Company, 100 La Salle Street, Manhattan, for general audiences October 25 to 29. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

3
GO TO YOUR WOMB! to be Presented at The Peoples Improv Theater This Month Photo
GO TO YOUR WOMB! to be Presented at The People's Improv Theater This Month

Join in for a family-friendly acid trip about the journey of parenting. Don't miss this mother-daughter comedy variety show starring Toni Nagy and Adelia Aldrich. Sunday, September 24th at The PIT in New York City.

4
OBJECT LESSON Comes to Theaterlab NYC This Month Photo
OBJECT LESSON Comes to Theaterlab NYC This Month

'Object Lesson' is a poignant and witty solo show by Brea Glosson, reflecting on childhood, religion, and reproductive rights. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Video
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baggage
Theatre Row (10/17-10/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cymbeline
Trinity Theatre (9/21-9/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler
Laurie Beechman @ West Bank Cafe (11/12-11/12)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# STUPID F#CKING BIRD
Matthew Corozine Studio Theatre (9/15-10/01)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
Under St. Marks Theater (10/19-10/28)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# EMERGE
Arts On Site NYC (9/21-9/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Returning: The Ordeal of Olive Oatman
Opera America's National Opera Center (10/02-10/02)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untold Melodies
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (10/13-10/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You