Submissions Wanted for NYWINTERFEST 2021 - First Prize $3,500

Submit to be among the plays and musicals in NYWINTERFEST 2021 Festival/Competition that is WOWING New Yorkers. To submit, please go to: http://newyorktheaterfestival.com/summerfest-festivals/



Introducing the Winterfest 2021: NYC's fastest growing competition. Now accepting submissions only from playwrights who live no farther that 30 miles from Manhattan.



PRIZES:

Win up to $7,000 in Prizes. $3,500 alone goes to the best play or musical.

Can you find another festival that gives away this much money in prizes? Winners are selected by the festival's team, so it's not simply some "popularity contest" based on whoever brings in the largest audience.

Sometimes the most "non-glitzy" smallest budget productions with the fewest audience members that win first prize, simply because it was excellent. We love sincere, heart-felt performances, and honest writing.



Prize categories include:

Best director, Best actor, Best actress, Best singer, Best Short and Most Creative Play or Musical - $500 Each

Best score: $300

Best choreography $200



Submit at http://newyorktheaterfestival.com/summerfest-festivals/





*Submissions Accepted from a 30-mile radius outside of Manhattan and only run if the entire cast and crew are from New York City. Plays are considered on a first-come first-served basis. The earlier you submit, the better your chances are of having your script invited to the festival. Each applicant is fully responsible for all elements of their production, including directing, casting, stage-managing. We know exactly what you need to make your show a success and we welcome you into our community of playwrights and theater innovators!

