St. Divine To Perform At The Bitter End As Part Of FENIX RISING SERIES

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

St. Divine will perform at The Bitter End on Sunday, February 22, 2026, as part of FENIX360’s FENIX Rising series, which highlights emerging and independent artists.

The duo’s music combines atmospheric arrangements with vocal-driven songwriting, drawing on influences from alternative and pop genres. Known for a restrained live approach, St. Divine’s performances emphasize tone and structure over spectacle, aligning with the FENIX Rising series’ focus on artists developing distinct musical identities.

The February 22 performance places St. Divine at The Bitter End, a longstanding New York venue that has hosted generations of emerging and established musicians.

Event Details

Venue: The Bitter End, 147 Bleecker Street, New York, NY

Date: Sunday, February 22, 2026

Doors: 9:00 p.m.

Show: 9:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.