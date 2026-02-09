George Ayres' New Play DESTINATION Set for Limited Run at Chain Theatre

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

4 Girls Film Productions has announced the upcoming presentation of George Ayres's DESTINATION, directed by David R. Jarrott.

Set in an assisted living facility in Houston, DESTINATION is a deeply moving and hilarious play about love deferred, second chances, and the courage it takes to face life's unfinished business. Howard Wright, an 83-year-old retired architect and recent widower, spends his days gazing out at the city skyline, trading barbs with his spirited neighbor Gigi, and quietly avoiding the emotional risks he believes are behind him. But when he learns that Caroline, a woman he once loved and never forgot, is engaged to be married, something shifts. With encouragement, Howard impulsively leaves his facility and sets out on a road trip to confront the past, and perhaps rewrite it. What begins as a reckless escape becomes an unexpected journey toward truth, reconciliation, and emotional honesty, not only for Howard, but for everyone connected to him.

Interwoven with Howard's story is Jennifer's own reckoning with love, loyalty, and regret, as she confronts the cracks in her marriage and a long-suppressed relationship from her past. As father and daughter grapple with parallel choices about commitment and courage, DESTINATION becomes a poignant exploration of how deeply our unfinished stories shape us, and how it's never too late to risk vulnerability. Warm, witty, and quietly profound, DESTINATION is a play about aging, forgiveness, and the radical hope that comes with choosing connection over comfort, no matter where the road leads.

The production stars Tish Brandt* as Caroline (The Exonerated, ZACH Theatre - B. Iden Payne Award nominee, Member of Chelsea Rep, ReGroup Theatre, Adjunct Faculty at The Acting Studio), Jessica Crandall* (Hans Litten, Off-Broadway, Agamemnon, La MaMa-IT Award nominee for Outstanding Featured Actress) as Jennifer, Valerie Donaldson as Alma (The Tragedy of Tupac or Who Shot Me, Chelsea Rep Lab, Co-founder of TGD Productions), Jonathan Lenartz* as Howard (Inherit The Wind, Broadway, Crime and Punishment, Off Broadway), Antonio Edwards Suarez* as Robert (American Buffalo, Broadway, Chaucer In Rome, Lincoln Center, co-writer & performer of Antonio's Song at Goodman Theatre - Jeff Award nominee) and Rose Zingale as Gigi (Doubt, Chelsea Rep Lab's (Zoom) & Stay Together For The Kids).

*Performing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. AEA-approved showcase.

DESTINATION features scenic design by David R. Jarrott, costume & prop design by Kathryn Goshorn, lighting design by MacKenzie Mulligan, and sound design by Craig Brock. Amy Ollove is the Production Stage Manager, Henry Mont is the Technical Director, and Tish Brandt is the assistant director. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

DESTINATION will be presented for a limited four-day run at Chain Theatre (312 West 36 Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY), as part of their 2026 The Factory Series, beginning Thursday, March 5th, 2026 (7:30 p.m.) through Sunday, March 8th (2:30 p.m.). Tickets are $30.00 and are available at http://www.destinationplay.eventbrite.com.