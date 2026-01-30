CHASTITY Takes the Stage at Vino Theater, Directed by Jess Eichen

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Great Knave Theatre Co. will present Chastity, a new play by Jess Eichen, in Brooklyn. Directed by Blake Chrusciel, the production will run at the Vino Theater from January 30 through February 1. Performances will take place at Sour Grapes Productions’ venue in Williamsburg.

The play centers on two young people navigating adolescence as they spiral into destructive behavior, while a rebellious nun attempts to intervene. The work explores themes of repression, identity, and the formative experiences of youth that often go unspoken.

Chastity is written by Jess Eichen and directed by Blake Chrusciel. The cast features Eichen as John, Mikaila Son as Chastity, and Tara Brown as Sister Maggie.

The production is produced by Molly Kriskey and Jess Eichen. The creative team includes Jamie Marano as stage manager, Sabrina Carlier as intimacy director, Grace DeLossa as casting consultant and scenic designer, Blake Chrusciel as fight director, Brishti Sarkar as sound designer, Micah Carlsen as lighting designer, Cheyenne Oxendine as video designer, and Colleen Brostek as photographer.

Performances will take place at the Vino Theater, located at 274 Morgan Avenue, Suite 201, in Brooklyn. The Vino Theater is operated by Sour Grapes Productions.

Jess Eichen is a New York City–based writer and theater artist and a junior studying Dramatic Writing at New York University. His previous theater work has been presented at venues including A.R.T./NY, Dixon Place, and Upright Citizens Brigade, and he is a member of the sketch comedy troupe Hammerkatz.

Blake Chrusciel is a New York–based director, actor, and writer and an alumna of New York University. Her directing credits include Ape the Immortality and Year of the Goat, and her upcoming project Skyhook is scheduled to premiere at the Toronto Fringe Festival.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Chastity

January 30 – February 1

Vino Theater

274 Morgan Ave, Suite 201

Brooklyn, NY 11211