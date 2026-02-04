Video: Amber Ruffin Shares Writing Process for Off-Broadway's BIGFOOT!

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Tony Award nominee Amber Ruffin is back with a new musical project. The writer, who co-wrote the book for Broadway's Some Like It Hot, has penned Bigfoot!, a new musical comedy that begins its off-Broadway run this month.

Ruffin is also a longtime writer for Late Night with Seth Meyers, and she recently appeared on the show to discuss her project, which began development in 2014. She is writing the musical with co-book writer Kevin Sciretta and composer David Schmoll, all of whom live in different states.

"We're just like sending files back and forth," she said, explaining that she dictates her musical ideas into her phone for Schmoll to perfect. "In six hours, you receive a beautiful track."

Ruffin went on to speak about her musical career, which began in church after taking a single piano lesson from the choir director. "[I] learn one song and for whatever reason, she doesn't come back. But I heard she cheated on her husband and was not allowed to play the piano anymore... [so I] had to just be the choir director. I'm 11." Watch the full interview, where she also reads a list of show pitches to Meyers that he had previously declined.

Featuring lyrics by Tony and Emmy Award nominee Amber Ruffin, a book by Ruffin and Kevin Sciretta, music by David Schmoll and direction and choreography by Danny Mefford, Bigfoot! will begin performances off-Broadway on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 ahead of an official opening night on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Set in the town of Muddirt, a glow-in-the-dark oasis that exists somewhere between a chemical dump site and a nuclear power plant, BIGFOOT! is a larger-than-life musical tale of corrupt politicians, small town paranoia, and misunderstood youth. When that youth happens to be eight feet tall, innocent, and in dire need of electrolysis, it makes him more than a target. It makes him the subject of a can’t miss can’t-myth musical comedy.

The new comedy stars Jason Tam as ‘Doctor’, Jade Jones as ‘As Cast’, Grey Henson as ‘Bigfoot,’ Crystal Lucas-Perry as ‘Francine,’ Katerina McCrimmon as ‘Joanne,’ Alex Moffat as ‘Mayor,' and covers Jake Letts, Kala Ross, and Mike Millan.