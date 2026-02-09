FRIGID New York to Host OTTO & ASTRID: THE STAGES TOUR at UNDER St. Marks

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

FRIGID New York will present a limited engagement of Otto & Astrid: The Stages Tour, written and performed by Berlin's Prince and Princess of Art Rock, Otto and Astrid Rot at UNDER St. Marks, March 5-8.

Taylor Swift had Eras. Otto & Astrid go through Stages. Join Berlin's Prince and Princess of Art Rock and Europop on The Stages Tour, as they thunder through a blisteringly hilarious set of songs from (almost) all of their albums.

A lipstick-smeared sonic collision between The B-52s, The Pixies, Kraftwerk and early Ramones, Otto & Astrid are the dysfunctional sibling duo you didn't know you needed. Their shows are fast, loud, and strangely heartfelt; their chemistry is impossible to look away from.

The multi-award-winning pair have taken their uniquely chaotic live act to Soho Theatre (London), Joe's Pub (NYC), The Roxy (LA), and festivals across Australia, Europe, and the UK - including Glastonbury - building a devoted cult following of music lovers, comedy fans, and anyone who appreciates a glorious musical meltdown.

Expect ridiculously infectious songs, dead-on satire, and a full-tilt live show that rewires the classic rock gig into something gloriously unhinged and joyfully theatrical. One of the most irreverently side-splitting gigs you're ever likely to see. Otto & Astrid are truly one of a kind.