Wright State Theatre To Present World Premiere Musical ONLY IN NEW YORK

Wright State Theatre will present the world premiere of ONLY IN NEW YORK, a new musical by Ronvé O'Daniel, with a book by Cris Eli Blak. The production will run in the Herbst Studio Theatre at Wright State University’s Creative Arts Center.

Written by O’Daniel, an award-winning songwriter and playwright, ONLY IN NEW YORK is set in New York City and asks how late is too late to pursue happiness and long-held dreams. The musical blends R&B, hip-hop, and contemporary musical theatre to examine themes of identity, parenthood, and mental health.

The production is directed by Artistic Director Marya Spring Cordes, with music direction by Matt Ebright and choreography by student choreographers Emma Kopec, Ally Jo Buck, and Darius Ragland. Vocal arrangements and co-orchestrations are by Will Stone.

The creative team also includes lighting design by Robbie Crissman, scenic design by Maggie Slauenwhite, costume design by Lauren Crane, and sound design by resident sound designer James Dunlap.

Performance Schedule

Performances take place at the Herbst Studio Theatre, Wright State University Creative Arts Center, on the following dates and times:

February 13 at 8:00 p.m.

February 14 at 8:00 p.m.

February 15 at 2:00 p.m.

February 20 at 8:00 p.m.

February 21 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

February 22 at 2:00 p.m.