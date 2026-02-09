Photos: WAITING FOR GADOT Debuts at Chain One-Act Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Chain One-Act Festival officially kicked off Friday night with the opening of Waiting for Gadot, a sharp and delightfully unhinged absurdist comedy that explores obsession, fandom, and the hilariously human act of waiting for something that might never arrive. See photos!

Written by Annabel McConnachie (Archive of My Own, winner of Best Production at the New York Theatre Festival) and directed by Hannah Marie Pederson (The Last Grain of Rice, Poster Boys), Waiting for Gadot follows Mara, an obsessive baker preparing for an arrival she’s convinced is imminent; a frazzled director determined to document every possible moment; and two hyper-dedicated fans who track speed, stamina, and superhero training with near-scientific precision. All are consumed by the same absurdly specific hope - that Gal Gadot is coming.

The cast brings razor-sharp comedic timing and physical precision to McConnachie’s surreal world, featuring Isabel Criado as Mara, Spencer Hazen as Len, Nicole Lado as ‘The Director,’ Kaia Parnell as ‘The Producer,’ Annabel McConnachie as ‘The Assistant,’ Ellie Lauther as Jay, and Gabi Schwartz as Morgan. The production is stage managed by Chelsea Castro.

Audience members still have two chances to catch Waiting for Gadot as part of the Chain One-Act Festival. The next performance takes place February 13th at 8:30pm, with a livestream option available, followed by a post-show Q&A. The final performance will be February 21st at 2:00pm. Get tickets now using discount code WAIT26.

With its playful theatricality, sharp satire, and knowing wink at modern fandom culture, Waiting for Gadot is a bold, timely comedy that asks how far we’re willing to go—and how long we’re willing to wait—for something we’re sure is just around the corner.

Photo credit: Callee Egan



Ellie Lauther, Gabi Schwartz, Nicole Lado, Kaia Parnell, Spencer Hazen, Isabel Criado

Isabel Criado, Spencer Hazen

Kaia Parnell, Nicole Lado, Annabel McConnachie

Ellie Lauther, Gabi Schwartz

Isabel Criado, Spencer Hazen

Kaia Parnell, Nicole Lado

Ellie Lauther, Gabi Schwartz

Spencer Hazen, Isabel Criado

Kaia Parnell, Nicole Lado

Spencer Hazen, Isabel Criado

Nicole Lado, Kaia Parnell, Annabel McConnachie