Rogue Theater Festival Opens Submissions for Its Eighth Season in NYC

Rogue Theater Festival has opened submissions for its Eighth Season Festival, a two-week celebration of storytelling, collaboration, and community.

What started as a scrappy, artist-run effort has grown into a festival that champions playwrights at every stage of their journey. As it enters its eighth season, Rogue continues its commitment to creating space for bold ideas, first drafts, passion projects, and fully realized productions alike.

Submissions are now open for:

Full-Length One-Act Fully Staged Shows

Full-Length One-Act Staged Readings

Short Plays (10-15 minutes)

Full-Length Productions Presented Digitally

Whether you're submitting your very first play, workshopping something new, or sharing a piece that's ready for a wider audience, Rogue welcomes you. The festival actively encourages submissions from playwrights of all backgrounds, identities, and levels of experience.

"Our festival has always been about showing up for artists and building something together," said Allison Hohman, the Founder and Artistic Director. "Eight seasons in, we're still that same mom and pops style festival where playwrights can take risks, meet collaborators, and see their work come to life."

The Eighth Season Festival will take place over two weeks in New York City at The Flea, with additional digital presentations available for streaming on CUR8, keeping the festival accessible to artists and audiences near and far. Rogue Theater Festival will, once again, be working in Association with Abingdon Theatre Company and will continue to offer educational opportunities for all participants involved.

Submissions are open now through March 15th, 2026. Full details, guidelines, and submission information can be found at roguetheaterfestival.com and on the festivals instagram page.

Located in the heart of New York City, the Rogue Theater Festival stands as a beacon for theatrical innovation and creativity. Devoted to nurturing new voices and championing fresh perspectives, this dynamic festival serves as a platform for both emerging talents and seasoned artists to showcase their latest works. With a commitment to inclusivity and diversity, Rogue Theater Festival welcomes submissions from playwrights of all backgrounds, fostering a vibrant community of storytellers who push the boundaries of conventional theatre. Since its inception, Rogue Theater Festival has been committed to fostering creativity, diversity, and innovation in theatre, both on and off the stage.