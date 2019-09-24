Site-Specific VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE Extends Through 10/6

Brooklyn's Brave New World Repertory Theatre announces they have extended the run of their site-specific production of Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge, adding two additional performances Saturday October 5 and Sunday October 6. The production has played to SRO audiences onboard the Waterfront Museum Barge in Red Hook, where the play's action is set. The run opened on September 12.

Rave reviews greeted Brave New World Rep's original run last Spring (June 2018), which was also sold out and extended. The immersive production, onboard the covered century-old barge docked in Red Hook, mesmerized audiences with its compelling family tragedy about Italian longshoreman Eddie Carbone - the demons he battles within himself, and with those different and threatening to him.

A View From the Bridge is Miller's classic domestic drama about Eddie, his wife Beatrice and their orphaned niece Catherine. When Beatrice's undocumented relatives arrive from Italy to work the docks, conflict grows between Eddie and cousin Rodolpho. The intimacy of the Waterfront Museum space - with its ambient smell of the sea and the audience merely feet away from the action - serves to drive home the tragic events of the story.

TICKETS HERE





