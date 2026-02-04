IN BETWEEN THE MOON AND THE SUN to Debut at 2026 NYC Fringe Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

MEME Productions will present In Between the Moon and the Sun, written by Martina Demaio and Elian Wigisser and directed by Bibi Sánchez. The production will be presented as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at Chain Theatre – Studio, with performances on Thursday, April 2 at 6:15pm; Sunday, April 12 at 3:55pm; Thursday, April 16 at 9:25pm; and Saturday, April 18 at 10:35pm.

The performance will run approximately 60 minutes, and performances will also be available to livestream.

In Between the Moon and the Sun is a tender, contemporary two-woman play about friendship, ambition, and the cost of chasing a dream across borders. When two immigrant artists meet in New York City, their bond is tested by visas, distance, and diverging paths, told through movement, humor, and digital connection. The play speaks to immigrant and first-generation artists, young creatives, and anyone who has loved deeply while navigating distance, ambition, and the uncertainty of building a life in a new place. The cast will feature Martina Demaio and Elian Wigisser.