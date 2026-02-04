Theater Of The Apes To Present I AM NOBODY By Greg Kotis At The Magnet Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theater of the Apes will present I Am Nobody, a musical by Greg Kotis, at The Magnet Theater (254 West 29th Street). The production will open April 6 and run for six Monday-night performances.

The cast includes original I Am Nobody performers Emilio Cuesta as Nathaniel and Ayun Halliday as Miriam. They will be joined by Kotis as Mr. Charles, Madeline Glave as Naomi, and Eric May Liu as Lucas.

The creative team includes director Avery Rose Pedell, music director Stephen Anthony Elkins, assistant music director Piatt Pund, and producer Katie Walenta.

I Am Nobody follows Lucas, whose phone begins to exert control over his thoughts and actions, prompting him to flee with stolen microchips in an effort to disrupt the technological systems shaping modern life. Along the way, he is pursued by Naomi, a barmaid and aspiring songwriter, and Nathaniel, a co-worker driven by unrequited love. The musical explores themes of technology, belief, and connection through a contemporary narrative.

Tickets and runtime information will be announced at a later date.

Kotis is a two-time Tony Award winner whose works include Urinetown, The End of All Flesh, Yeast Nation, and The Truth About Santa. He co-founded Theater of the Apes with Halliday, with whom he also performs in the improvised bluegrass musical group The Wayfaring Strangers.

Pedell is a Brooklyn-based theatre artist whose recent directing credits include The End of All Flesh with Theater of the Apes, Bone By Bone with National Queer Theater, and The Eulogy Approach at Theatre Row. Their work has also been developed with The Exponential Festival and the Evolution Festival.

Founded in East Harlem, Theater of the Apes focuses on producing original comic theatre. The Magnet Theater is a New York-based performance and training venue specializing in improv, sketch, and musical comedy.